UP Road Accident: WB Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation for Next of Kin of 3 Labourers

Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of three people from the state who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district while returning home, a top official said.

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday.

"There are confirmed reports that three people from Purulia district died in the road accident in UP. A compensation of Rs two lakh each will be sent to their immediate kin," the senior state government official told PTI.

"We are also getting reports about the death of another person from the same district in the accident. We are trying to get a confirmation," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banejee has also expressed grief over the mishap.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident in #Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the migrant brothers and sisters who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for recovery of those injured," Banerjee said in a tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh government, too, has decided to give Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)