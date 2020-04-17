UP: Young, Married Woman Hospitalised After Setting Herself Ablaze in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old married woman sustained severe burns after she attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze in Shivpuri area of the district here on Friday, police said.

The victim, Priya, sustained burns and was rushed to hospital in serious condition, New Mandi police station house officer Deepak Chaturvedi said.

According to the SHO, it is not yet known why the woman took such an extreme step.

The policeman said the woman had closed her room and set herself on fire while her husband Arjun was also present at home.

In another incident in neighbouring Shamli district, 25-year-old Rahul committed suicide on Friday by hanging from the ceilling at his house in Ghari Dolat village under Kandhla police station limits.

According to SHO Karmvir Singh, the body has been sent for a post-mortem and a probe is underway.

