UP: Youth Rapes 15-year-old Girl, Booked Along with Two Others

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was raped by a 22-year-old youth in a sugarcane field when the victim had gone there in Begarajpur village under Mansurpur police station limits in the district, police said.

According to SHO Manoj Chahal, police registered a case on Friday against the accused and two of his associates, who are all absconding, for the rape under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint lodged by the victim's father, it is alleged that his daughter had gone to the fields with her 10-year-old sister. The three accused youth came and one of them forcefully took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her. The younger sister raised an alarm after which all of them fled the place.

Police are on the lookout for them, the SHO said.

