Uttar Da Puttar: Your Vastu Beliefs Are About to Be Tested!

19th June 2026 Mumbai: The makers of Uttar Da Puttar have unveiled the film's first official poster, offering audiences an exciting glimpse into the quirky and entertaining world of the upcoming comedy-drama. Produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

The vibrant poster introduces viewers to a story where directions, destiny, and deeply held beliefs intertwine in unexpected ways. Packed with colourful visuals and intriguing characters, it sets the stage for a film that promises humour, drama, and a fresh take on a subject that resonates with people across generations.

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Speaking about the poster launch and the film's core theme, producer Sandiip Kapur said, "Uttar Da Puttar is a story that comes from a very relatable place. Many of us, at some point, have looked for answers outside ourselves—sometimes even in directions, signs, or beliefs. The film explores that idea in a highly entertaining way, balancing humour with emotion. The poster is our first introduction to this unique world, and we are excited for audiences to discover what lies ahead. "

Sharing what attracted him to the project, Kapur added, "The film revolves around Vastu, a subject that has become increasingly relevant in today's world. Whether it is homebuyers, builders, or property sellers, Vastu influences decisions in one way or another. What fascinated me about the script was how it explores the fine line between belief and blind faith, often resulting in situations that are humorous, emotional, and sometimes completely chaotic. "

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Kapur, who has previously backed critically acclaimed films such as Anarkali of Aarah and Bhonsle, believes that compelling storytelling remains the foundation of successful cinema. "I have always believed that strong content is the most important ingredient of any film. Audience preferences have evolved significantly, and today's viewers appreciate stories that are authentic, relevant, and entertaining. While Uttar Da Puttar is a commercial entertainer, it is rooted in an idea that people can instantly relate to, which makes it even more engaging," he said.

With the first poster now unveiled, excitement around Uttar Da Puttar is expected to build steadily as the makers gear up to reveal more from the film in the coming weeks ahead of its theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).