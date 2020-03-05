Uttarakhand Cultural Theatre Group Present Traditional Holi Performance

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Celebrating 'Khadi Holi' the traditional initiation of Holi in Uttarakhand, the 'Hamari Pehchan' theatre artist group presented dance performances on tunes of 'Musuk baj' (traditional instrument) and 'Nagade' on Thursday.They were seen dressed up in the traditional costumes at the Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple, Tapkeshwar Mahadev.[{037913fb-f1ca-47cf-8e77-e868f11f9a9f:intradmin/aydsgasdgasdGKAS.JPG}]The 'Holiyars' (performers) initiated their performances by applying colour on each other and took the blessings of Goddess Vaishno Devi and Lord Sri Tapkeshwar Mahadev and then performed the traditional dance.[{fcd4f1b9-f6b4-44b8-8a39-040d1e4c273d:intradmin/shfdhkshfhahfjash.JPG}] The tradition of Holi that originated from the court of Chand kings has left its incredible mark on Kumaon, Garhwal region and other corners of the country. Now, the age-old festival also gained popularity even in foreign countries.[{d0c17a2c-fd44-4f09-b360-a17bb12b0137:intradmin/ahsdfkkasdhfskhdhks.JPG}]According to Kailash Chandra Pathak, the chief of the 'Hamari Pehchan' theatre group, "Our 'Hamari pehchan' theatre organization has been celebrating the initiation of the festival form the last 11 years in Dehradun.""We start from the Tapkeshwar temple every year and on ekadashi, we go to homes from 12 to 8 till evening and carry out our performaces. The Kumaoni Holi celebration are no less grand than the holi celebrated in the mathura and Vrindavan. Our theatre group celebrates the festival every year," added Pathak. (ANI)

