Uttarakhand Forms 5-member Sub-committee for Agriculture Sector

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): To accelerate the pace of agriculture and allied activities and protect the interests of those engaged in these areas, who have been hit hard by the negative impact of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government has formed a ministerial sub-committee, which will make recommendations for the needful to be done in the state.The sub-committee will be headed by State Minister Subodh Uniyal. It also includes Rekha Arya and Dhan Singh Rawat among others as members.According to an official statement, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had on Monday held a meeting with senior officials to review the economic situation in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.The chairman of the High-Level Advisory Committee constituted to suggest ways to improve the economy of the state and increase livelihood resources, Indu Kumar Pandey, has also submitted an interim report to Chief Minister Rawat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)