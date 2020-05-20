Uttarakhand HC Directs Authorities to Keep Migrants Coming from Red Zones in Quarantine at Borders for a Week

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed that the migrants coming into the state from red zones be kept in quarantine centres at the borders for a week.A bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Sudhanshu Dhulia after hearing a petition, said, "More than two lakh persons are likely to come to Uttarakhand since the opening of the state borders. More than 90,000 persons have already reached Uttarakhand. The remaining are coming on a daily basis and roughly 6000 - 7000 persons are entering Uttarakhand from various border points each day.""At each border point, the state government shall make every possible effort to establish and make functional quarantine centers. In these quarantine centers, all such returnees who are coming from red zones shall be kept for a period of one week," the court directed."Out of these quarantined persons, those who have necessary symptoms, as per the guidelines of ICMR, shall be tested for RT-PCR. Although rapid antibody test has not been approved by ICMR for diagnostic purposes, but since the result of this test is available in much less time, such tests can be used for surveillance purposes alone," the court said.It further said, "At least it would be a better surveillance than the surveillance by thermal screening! Mr Rakesh Thapliyal, learned Assistant Solicitor General of India, who is representing ICMR has given a statement before this Court that ICMR has no objection if rapid testing is done only for surveillance purposes, but this decision has to be taken by the state authorities.""ICMR has also recommended certain manufacturers, who make rapid testing. The Secretary, Health, Government of India, has fairly admitted that this test can be done on an experiment basis at border points and subject to its success or failure will be implemented further or discontinued. We appreciate this suggestion. Let the rapid test kit be procured immediately and testing be done by this method on experiment basis at the border points," it added. (ANI)

