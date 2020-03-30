Uttarakhand to Provide Insurance Cover to 68457 Persons in Fight Against COVID 19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand government will provide life insurance of Rs 4 lakh to each of 68457 personnel who are in the frontline in the battle against COVID-19 in the state, a press statement from Chief Minister Office's said on Monday.Life insurance will be given from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF)."The health department personnel have been insured by the central government level. At the state level, insurance beneficiaries include 22523 police personnel, 7988 health workers, 14595 anganwadi workers, 14376 Anganwadi Sahayikas, 4924 Mini Anganwadi Sahayikas, 464 Supervisors, 78 CDPOs, 9 DPOs, 3000 personnel of GMVN and KMVN, 500 personnel of SEOC / DEOC," the statement said.Separate arrangements are being made for mediapersons, it said.The central government had announced a personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh for accidental loss of life to healthcare workers battling COVID-19.Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Sunday said that along with public healthcare workers, this scheme will also cover healthcare workers who are working in private hospitals. There are seven COVID-19 positive cases in the state.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)