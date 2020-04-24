Uttarakhand's Tally of COVID-19 Cases Stands at 47

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): With one new COVID-19 case reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 47, said the State Health Department."One new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand as of 6 pm today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47," read the Uttarakhand State Health Department bulletin.The total number of patients treated and discharged is 25, it added.A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now. 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

