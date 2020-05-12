Vande Bharat Mission: Second Phase from May 16-22, 149 Flights to Bring Back Indians from 31 Countries

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16-22 during which 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 31 countries, sources said."The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16-22. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be operated," sources said.Out of the 149 flights, 13 flights will come from the US, 11 from the UAE, 10 from Canada, nine each from Saudi Arabia and the UK, eight each from Malaysia and Oman, seven each from Kazakhstan and Australia, said sources.They said six flights each will come from Ukraine, Qatar, Indonesia and Russia, five from the Philippines, four each from France, Singapore, Ireland and Kyrgyzstan, three each from Kuwait and Japan, two each from Georgia, Germany, Tajikistan, Bahrain and Armenia, and one each from Thailand, Italy, Nepal, Belarus, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that in the first phase, 64 flights would be operated in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.In the second phase, 31 flights will come to Kerala, 22 to Delhi, 17 to Karnataka, 16 to Telangana, 14 to Gujarat, 12 to Rajasthan, nine to Andhra Pradesh, seven to Punjab, six each to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three to Odisha, two to Chandigarh, and one each to Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

