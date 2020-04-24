Varun Dhawan Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wishes Amid Lockdown

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As actor Varun Dhawan rings in his 33rd birthday at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, his friends from the industry on Friday made sure the actor receives birthday wishes over social media.Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Varun where they are seen laughing. He captioned the post as, "Happy bday VD! The guy with a heart of gold."Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and conveyed the birthday wishes to the 'Kalank' co-star. She wrote: "There can never be a dull moment when you are there on the sets! Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn. Hope you're safe and smiling like you always do!"Karan Johar shared a sweet wish on Instagram Story where he shared a picture kissing Varun on his forehead. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child."Anil Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to the actor by sharing Varun's picture with his father David Dhawan. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn!! I hope you have a first-class birthday with the family and continue to make them proud like you always have! Keeping being you!"Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture to wish the 'Judwaa 2' star. She shared a picture in which Varun is seen giving Sonam a hug.Along with the picture she wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dearest @varundvn I know yours and Rohit's favourite past time is teasing me, and no matter how annoyed I get, I want you to know I miss it and love it.. all my love to you and have the best day ever."His 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon also showered birthday wishes on Varun on Instagram by sharing their picture. She wrote, "Happyy Happyyy Birthday Varun!! i hope your quarantine birthday is as entertaining as you are Found an old pic with us looking like kids in the 1st one! Twinning in both.. Haha.. lets never grow up! Biggg hug!! And lots of love.P.S. pls lets click better newer pics this year post lockdown."Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture with the actor on her Instagram Story where they both are seen dressed in traditional wear. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Varun"Ananya Panday shared a picture with the birthday boy and wrote: "Looking forward to more Insta captions and social media Gyan from you, Happy Birthday Varun."Dhawan is celebrating his 33rd birthday at home as he has been staying indoors for a long time since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

