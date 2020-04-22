VAT on Petrol, Diesel Increased in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Assam government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol and other motor spirits."Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22," Assam Government said in a Gazette notification on Tuesday.The Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003 was amended to effect this change in the taxation rate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)