Vedanta Lanjigarh S COVID-19 Initiatives Reach over 1 Lakh People: Company Official

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) Vedantas alumina refinery in Odishas Lanjigarh on Sunday said its initiatives to ensure safety and preventive measures to fight COVID-19 has touched the lives of over 1 lakh people, a top company official said.

The district administrations COVID hospital in Bhawanipatna has been given 60,000 surgical gloves, 25,000 surgical masks in addition to surgical gowns, and 6,000 bottles of sanitisers, a statement issued by the company said.

The companys hospital with a capacity of 20 beds is in a state of preparedness to support the district administration.

More than 40,000 cloth masks have been distributed free of cost to people, while self-help group members are being trained so that they have a regular source of income.

In a statement, Rahul Sharma, CEO-Alumina Business said, "Our communities are at the heart of everything we do. We have galvanized all possible resources to protect our communities from COVID-19 and we seek their support to ensure social-distancing and all precautions, to collectively combat COVID-19.

"We are firmly standing together in the face of this pandemic."

The plant is running operations with minimum workforce and limited resources, adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the central and state authorities, the statement said.

Over 1,100 workers are being provided meals twice a day along with other essentials while around 500 employees of Vedantas Lanjigarh refinery have voluntarily contributed one days salary for COVID-19 relief.

The organisation has marshalled all its resources to undertake preventive measures for its employees, business associates and community around and far beyond its plant area.

The company's initiatives undertaken with the support and guidance of the district administration are varied, the statement said.

More than 1,00,000 washable cloth masks are under preparation through local self-help groups of which 40,000 have been distributed.

Over 100 self-help group members are being provided free of cost training, sewing machines and raw materials as required, so they have a regular source of income to support their families at this time, when sources of livelihood are scarce.

Over 20,000 soaps have been distributed to villagers, while Vedantas CSR team, Mobile Health Units, employee volunteers along with aanganwadi workers and health workers are covering over 70 villages to spread awareness on COVID-19 prevention and social-distancing, in addition to distributing masks and soaps, it said.

Fumigation and disinfection of all prominent public places, local areas, public offices and township are also being carried out. Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), social- distancing, frequent hand-washing and other preventive measures have been undertaken for all personnel entering and working in the plant. The company operates a 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh.

