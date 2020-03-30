Very Important Time to Look After People: Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 30 (ANI): As the concerns over coronavirus continue to grow all around the world, Australia women captain Meg Lanning said that it is a 'very important time' to look after people."It's a very important time to look after people and to make sure they're coping mentally and physically and there's been a lot of chat about how we can best do that," Cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.Lanning said their medical and coaching staff have been looking out for them."We feel like we're pretty well resourced in that aspect. All the medical staff and coaching staff have been looking out for us and communicating really well and also the players as well," she said."As captain, it's very important that I'm leading the way and making sure everyone is going well," Lanning added.The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

