Veterinary Hospitals, Dispensaries to Open in HP's Kangra from April 13

Dharamshala (HP), Apr 11 (PTI) The Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh has decided to allow veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to remain open from April 13 for the benefit of cattle farmers, an official said on Saturday.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said that hospitals and veterinary dispensaries will be open 9.30 am to 4 pm in the district from Monday. Orders regarding artificial insemination have been given to officers of the animal husbandry department to check the health of animals, including cattle, at the homes, he added.

Farmers should contact the nearest veterinary dispensary about their animal's illness following which a doctor or veterinary pharmacist will facilitate the treatment at their home. The hospitals and dispensaries will function on all days except Sunday.

Three wards of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation - Forsethganj, Bhagsunag and McLeodganj - have been sealed and these areas will no longer be relaxed for curfew, he said. People will not be allowed to go out of their homes with additional police force to be deployed in the areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Una has reported one more case of coronavirus on Saturday after a patient's sample came out positive from Tanda Medical College. Three samples were tested negative while four samples would be re-examined.

There will not be any relaxation in curfew in the areas of Kamali, Kuthera Khurd, Sidh Chalehar, Ladoli and Kutherhar Khurd gram panchayats of Una district till further orders, Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

For people living in such areas, essential items would be home delivered so that they do not come out for buying their daily needs, he said.

Vehicles will not be allowed to ply in these areas, he said, adding that a campaign to find active cases will be launched in COVID-19 hotspot areas and people suffering from fever or cough would be examined.

For the farming community, Kumar said they would be facilitated as per directions given by the state government with the harvest season about to begin.

Farmers could work in their fields and passes could be issued to farm labourers if they were needed, the Una DC said while adding that the farmers and the officers concerned should ensure social distancing. Shops selling farming tools and repair work can function during curfew relaxaton hours in all parts of the district except hotspot areas, Kumar added.

In Chamba district, Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said that all possible steps were being taken to contain the threat of coronavirus and there was no plan to relax curfew measures in 28 hotspots of the district.

