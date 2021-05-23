New Delhi [India], May 23: The video in which wrestler Sagar Dhankar was beaten by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, was made to ensure that Kumar continues to have his influence in the wrestling circuit and no one opposes him in future, informed a Delhi Police source on Sunday. Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar's Arrest On World Wrestling Day Leaves Netizens Stunned (See Reactions).

"Sushil had asked Prince (friend or associate) to make that video, however, Dhankar died, following which the accused fled," said the source.

Kumar, who is the prime accused in a case of murder of wrestler Dhankar, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala had been absconding since the incident of a brawl between the wrestlers on May 4.However, the two were arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday morning, which is also celebrated as World Wrestling Day.

Sushil Kumar Arrested

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell taking wrestler Sushil Kumar (in yellow towel) along with his associate Ajay to hospital for medical. Later they will be produced before the court. pic.twitter.com/fPVKGrm4KV — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, appearing for Delhi Police, tells Delhi Court that 12 days custodial interrogation of Sushil Kumar is required for identifying other accused. Custodial interrogation is required to recover weapons and to take the accused to areas of crime. — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

"Our Special Team today arrested Sushil Kumar and Sunil, also known as Ajay, from Delhi's Mundka area. They are accused of killing another wrestler. Both of them were on the run and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. The probe is on," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

A team of Special Cell, consisting of 60-70 police personnel, led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Attar Singh arrested the two from Mundka area of Delhi when they were on a two-wheeler.

Both Sushil and Ajay have been taken for a medical check-up at the hospital post which, they will be produced before the court.

