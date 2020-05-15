Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' to Release on Amazon Prime Video

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Following the trend of online release of films during the coronavirus pandemic, Vidya Balan on Friday announced that her much-awaited biographical drama 'Shakuntala Devi' will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The 'Parineeta' actor posted a new poster of the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime." sThe premiere date of the film has not yet been revealed.It was earlier slated to hit the big screens on May 8 but was postponed due to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to coronavirus outbreak.Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around the journey of the real-life genius Shakuntala Devi, known as 'human computer' and 'mental calculator' for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips.The movie will also see other stars like Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Ghoomketu' will be released online .'Gulabo Sitabo' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, 'Ghoomketu' will premier on Zee5. (ANI)

