Village Chief in Telangana Puts Duty Before Family, Turns Away Mother Returning Home

Sangareddy (Telangana), Apr 17 (PTI) Putting duty before family, a local official in Telangana has turned away his own mother from entering their village in view of the lockdown in place to contain the spread of coroanvirus.

Sai Gound, Sarpanch (village head) of Gosaipally in this district, told his mother to go back when she returned after being stranded in a relative's house since the lockdown came into force last month.

"It was very painful to ask my mother to go back, but I did it for the well-being of villagers, knowing well that no one is above the law," Goud told PTI.

Tulsamma had gone to her relative's house in another village and got stuck there since the lockdown was imposed.

She managed to come back to Gosaipally on Monday but was stopped as all entry and exit points of the village have been sealed following a decision by the residents to not allow anyone coming from outside.

The decision was taken after three families of the village were quarantined for suspected symptoms of COVID-19 recently and youths of Gosaipally are guarding the fringes round-the- clock

The arrival of Tulsamma was intimated to Goud. He reached the spot and informed his mother about the lockdown and sent her back to her relative's house, setting an example to others to follow.

He told her to return after the shutdown is lifted.

Understanding the situation, Tulsamma appreciated the villagers' decision and went back.

