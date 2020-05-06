Villagers in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Protest Against Opening of Liquor Store

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): People of Pillutla village in Machavaram Mandal here protested in front of a liquor store that was opened on Tuesday demanding the closure of the shop.The villagers also confronted the police regarding the matter.The local population expressed concern that people from other villages are coming to their village to buy liquor which could be dangerous during coronavirus spread.The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced another hike in liquor prices by 50 per cent, just a day after imposing a 25 per cent increase as shops were reopened in view of relaxation given amid the COVID-19 lockdown.The government said that the decision has been taken as a step towards "discouraging alcohol consumption". With 50 per cent hike in liquor prices, overall rates have shot up by 75 per cent. (ANI)

