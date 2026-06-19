Virbac Biologicals Just Unlocked a Game-Changer for Vaccines!

Virbac announces transition of Globion into Virbac Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., strengthening its global biologicals and vaccines platform. Mumbai, 17 June, 2026: Virbac Animal Health India Private Limited today announced the successful integration of Globion into its ecosystem and its transition to Virbac Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. This marks a significant milestone in strengthening Virbac’s biologicals and vaccines capabilities, with a focused emphasis on poultry.

The transition reflects the coming together of strong scientific expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a shared commitment to advancing animal health outcomes. It further reinforces Virbac’s long-term strategy of delivering high-quality, science-led, and trusted solutions to veterinarians, poultry farmers, and animal health stakeholders.

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Virbac Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. will serve as a key pillar within Virbac’s animal health portfolio, enhancing its vaccines and biologicals platform and strengthening its ability to develop innovative solutions that support disease prevention, productivity, and sustainable animal healthcare.

The company expressed its appreciation to all teams, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to this integration journey with dedication, collaboration, and professionalism.

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Looking ahead, Virbac Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. will continue to focus on science, quality, innovation, and customer trust, while further strengthening its manufacturing and research capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the animal health sector.

"Virbac Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. represents a significant milestone in strengthening our biologicals and vaccines platform. This integration brings together complementary scientific expertise and manufacturing strength, enabling us to better serve veterinarians, poultry farmers, and animal health stakeholders across IMEA. Our focus remains firmly on innovation, quality, and delivering trusted solutions that create long-term value for our customers and partners", said Natesan Thanthoni, Area Director – India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA), Virbac Animal Health.

About Virbac

Virbac Animal Health India Private Limited is a leading global animal health company dedicated exclusively to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products and services for livestock, poultry, aquaculture, and companion animals.

Part of the Virbac Group, founded in France in 1968, the company operates in more than 100 countries and is supported by a strong global network of subsidiaries and partners. With a focus on innovation and scientific excellence, Virbac offers a broad portfolio spanning vaccines, antibacterials, disinfectants, nutritional supplements, and preventive healthcare solutions.

Virbac is committed to improving animal health, productivity, and wellbeing by working closely with veterinarians, poultry farmers, and pet owners worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).