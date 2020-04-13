Virus: Goa Proposes to Make Masks Mandatory, Says Minister

Panaji, Apr 13 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said wearing masks would be soon made compulsory in the state in view of the coronavirus outbreak and a proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The state has two COVID-19 patients presently.

"Wearing masks in open spaces will be made mandatory in the state, a request to this effect has been move to the CM. This will further strengthen our fight against #COVID-19," he tweeted.

