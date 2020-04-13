Virus: Indore Nurse on Duty Till Mon Morning Tests Positive

Indore, Apr 13 (PTI) A nurse who was on duty in the operation theatre of the gynaecology department of Indore's state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) till Monday morning has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a doctor said.

Confirming the development, Dr Nilesh Dalal, head of MYH' Gynaecology Department told PTI that all persons who had come in contact with the nurse, including staff and patients, were being identified and isolated.

Queried on why she was on duty despite her samples having been sent for testing, Dr Dalal said, "We came to know today after receiving the report that she has tested positive for the virus. The duty of nurses is fixed by the nursing department. We are investigating the case."

She was among the 22 people who tested positive on Monday, taking the COVID-19 count in Indore to 328, including 33 who died of the infection.

The number of people who have recovered so far here stands at 35.

