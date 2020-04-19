Virus is Killing Black People at an Alarmingly High Rate in America: Beyonce

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Pop star Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World: Together At Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of colour from coronavirus in the US.

The singer recorded a video message for the star-studded concert on Saturday, which was curated by pop diva Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to spread positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes. Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families to take care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.

“To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service,” Beyonce said.

Supporting the African-American community the singer said the pandemic has “severely affected” the people of colour across the US.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” she said.

Quoting a recent report from her home city, Houston, Texas, the singer added, "Covid-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 per cent of fatal cases are African-American. Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world.”

In the US, now the worst-hit country, the death toll due to coronavirus stands at 39,090 with 735,287 infections. At least 66,819 patients have recovered. PTI

