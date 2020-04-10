VIRUS-LD-DELHI  COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Cross 900-mark; Death Toll Reaches 14

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) With 183 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest jump so far, Delhi's tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 900-mark, while the containment zones declared by authorities to curb the spread of the disease rose to 30.

According to the bulletin issued by Delhi's Health Department, of the 903 cases, 584 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin markaz (centre) where thousands gathered last month to attend a religious congregation.

Two more deaths linked to coronavirus were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 14.

Among the fresh areas that have been included in the list of containment zones are in west, central and south east Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced 'Operation SHIELD' to contain the spread of the disease.

Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of “SHIELD” in any containment area.

The "Operation SHIELD" has been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the Dilshad Garden area, which was one of hotspots of the dreaded virus in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain issued a statement, saying the hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of “Operation SHIELD” has made Dilshad Garden a coronavirus-free area.

No new cases were reported from Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days, it said.

The government said it would also initiate random testing of residents soon.

According to the statement, under “Operation SHIELD”, 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden and hospitalised coronavirus suspects, after seven confirmed cases were reported from the area.

The Delhi government, with the help of the city police, imposed a curfew in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri.

Taking a stern action against those who violated the government order of not wearing a mask, the Delhi Police registered 130 cases against offenders. Face masks have been made mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi.

The police also registered an FIR against a Congress leader for hiding his travel history after allegedly attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz last month. The Congress leader, his wife, who is a councillor, also tested positive for coronavirus. The Deenpur village in Najafgarh, where he resides, was declared a containment zone.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has batted for extension of the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, saying the country cannot afford the risk of resurgence of the pandemic.

Noting that chief ministers of some states have said that lockdown needs to be extended and the prime minister has to take a decision on it, he said extension is not a bad idea considering that a large number of people will come out after the lockdown ends and will be exposed to the virus that is still beyond control.

A nationwide lockdown for three weeks was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for checking the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown started on March 25 and will end on April 14.

"We are in the middle of a fight. Lockdown was imposed despite hardships to people and now lifting it in one go may nullify all the sacrifices of the people and hard work by various agencies to enforce it, if the virus spreads further," Gambhir told PTI.

Amid the lockdown, Good Friday was observed by followers of Christianity with prayers at home in the city with churches closed down owing to lockdown to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Good Friday marking crucifixion of Christ is an important event in Christianity which is observed with mass and elaborate services held at churches.

"This is a difficult time and everything is under lockdown. People are praying at their homes as churches are closed. We have asked them to learn to enjoy reading psalms at their homes on Good Friday," said provincial of Salesians of Don Bosco Father Jose Mathews.

In normal days, churches are thronged with people attending the mass and service but now it is not possible due to coronavirus. Some churches have arranged online streaming on the occasion, he said. In view of the lockdown, officials said the Delhi University (DU) is considering making its entire admission process online to minimise the students' visits to the institute.

Although the university has put the registration process on hold due COVID-19, its admission branch is working towards strengthening the process.

According to the officials, the university has begun the process of collecting information from colleges amid a likelihood that there will be a little time left for preparations after the lockdown ends.

