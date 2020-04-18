Virus: Pharmacists to Maintain Sales Record, Inform Pune Cops

Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) Pharmacists in Pune city will have to maintain a record of sales and inform the control room so that suspect coronavirus cases can be found out, said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve on Saturday.

He said several people were buying medicines without prescriptions from doctors and a record of those who have been doing so for coronavirus symptoms will help authorities combat the outbreak better, he said.

"Pharmacists will have to maintain sales records and inform the police control room daily," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)