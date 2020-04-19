Virus: Used Masks Worth Rs 71 Lakh Seized in Maha's Palghar

Palghar, Apr 19 (PTI) A stock of 36,000 used masks worth Rs 71.86 lakh meant for illegal resale was seized in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The raid was carried out in continuation of a seizure made on April 13 from Virar, which led to the arrest of three people, identified as Nagraj Pillai, Rohit Kothari and Mohammad Alam, a Virar police station official said.

"On April 13, we had seized 25,000 masks valued at Rs 51.34 lakh. Now we have seized 36,000 masks, all old and washed for resale, worth Rs 71.86 lakh. This seizure is also connected to three persons who were arrested then. They planned to profit from the high demand for masks due to the coronavirus outbreak," he added.

