Vistara Continues to Take Bookings After April 15 Until a New Directive from Aviation Ministry

New Delhi [India], Apr 4 (ANI): Vistara Airlines announced that they are taking flight bookings from April 15 onwards as of now, until a new directive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation is issued.The airline spokesperson said in a statement, "We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will action otherwise if there is any new notification from the ministry."Meanwhile, national carrier Air India has decided to close all bookings till April 30.All domestic and international flights have been suspended as a part of the 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.So far, India has reported 2,547 cases that include 2, 322 actives cases, 162 cured cases, 62 deaths and one migrated case as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

