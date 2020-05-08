Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy: Andhra Deputy CM, Ministers Meet Victims at Hospitals

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Kanna Babu, Botsa Satyanarayana, M Srinuvasrao and other MLAs visited people, who were admitted to various hospitals after the gas tragedy.Srinivas said that total of 554 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city."128 people were recovered and discharged. 305 people including 53 children getting treatment at King George Hospital," he said.Srinivas said officials have taken quick steps to provide ex-gratia to victims, which was announced by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning which claimed 11 lives. (ANI)

