Wagner Moura Wants to Make Films About Latin People Without Stereotypes

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) "Narcos" star Wagner Moura says his Netflix film "Sergio" is a result of his efforts towards finding projects that do not present the Latin people in a stereotypical way.

The Brazilian actor plays the role of UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello in the biographical drama film. It also features Ana de Armas as Mello's wife Carolina.

Mello, who was reportedly branded as a "crisis junkie" for the world body, was killed in a hotel bombing in Iraq in 2003. The attack was orchestrated by the al-Qaida.

In an interview with Variety, Wagner said, "This film is part of a more ambitious and a political project that I have, which is to produce films here in the US about Latin people that don't reinforce stereotypes."

He said the Latin community has always been portrayed in a certain way in American films and he wanted to break it with the film.

"It's always the violent Latino or the sexy Latina. It really doesn't represent what this group really is in American society. When I saw Diego Luna in 'Star Wars: Rogue One' doing that character with his Mexican accent, I thought, ‘We can play the ‘Star Wars' dude or doctors or engineers.

"It doesn't (always) have to be related to the issues that we know that Latin America has, which are poverty and violence," the 43-year-old actor said.

Directed by Greg Barker, "Sergio" started streaming on Netflix from Friday.

