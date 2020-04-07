Wall Collapses on Group of Teens Gathered to Play Mobile Game, 1 Killed

Kalyani (WB), Apr 7 (PTI) A 18-year-old man died in West Bengal's Nadia district after a wall collapsed on a group of teenagers who were playing a game on their mobile phones near it, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening in Marfodanga village in Chakdaha police station area, they said.

The group of teenagers used to gather in the field every evening to play games on their mobile phones and even the lockdown could not deter them, locals said.

The wall of a newly-constructed meter room suddenly fell on them around 8.30 pm, police said.

Sital Paswan was seriously injured in the incident and when taken to a local hospital he was declared brought dead, they said, adding that others received minor injuries. PTI

