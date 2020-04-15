War of Hashtags on Twitter as Street Politics Lies Dormant

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Politics on streets may have come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus crisis, but social media is helping party workers to carry on the usual slugfest.

The latest `hashtag' campaign in Maharashtra targets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

#UddhavResign began to circulate on Twitter since Tuesday night, hours after migrant workers gathered in large numbers in suburban Bandra, demanding transport facilities for returning to their home states.

Those who used this hashtag criticised Thackeray's handling of the incident as well as that of the overall pandemic situation in the state.

Another hashtag, "WorldBestCM" which garnered over 4,000 tweets was used to canvas support for Utttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telangana CM KCR, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Reddy .

Not to be left behind, a fan of superstar Rajinikanth tweeted his picture with the caption "WorldBestCM is yet to arrive".

As #UddhavResign began to trend, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP started a campaign to counter it on Wednesday evening with the hashtag "MaharashtrawithCM".

Abhijit Sapkal, state congress social media head, tweeted, "MVA led Maharashtra Government is working unitedly and tirelessly in order to beat the coronavirus. However BJP netas are busy in their tactical propaganda against Maharashtra.

"It's not the time of indulging ourselves in petty politics," Sapkal added.

Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) secretary Varun Sardesai posted a video clip of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and tweeted, "When bhakts and trolls from out of Maharashtra keep commenting on Maharashtra politics."

