Warnings Multiply Against Easter Holiday Travel, Gatherings

Berlin, Apr 9 (AP) As the Easter holiday approaches, world leaders and health officials are fervently warning that the hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing.

A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India's congested cities make it clear that the battle is far from over.

“We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“But it's not a time to be complacent. It's not a time to do anything different than we've been doing.”

The US has by far the most confirmed cases, with over 430,000 people infected — three times the number of the next three countries combined. New York state on Wednesday recorded its highest one-day increase in deaths, 779, for an overall death toll of almost 6,300.

New York has more than 40 per cent of the US death total of around 15,000.

In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn cautioned that the positive trend in reduced new infections “must be cemented.”

“So it is right to remain consistent over Easter,” he told the Handelsblatt newspaper Thursday.

“Even if it is difficult in this weather, we should stay home and refrain from family visits so that the infection curve does not rise again.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also emphasized that people shouldn't travel as usual, saying “even short trips inside Germany, to the seaside or the mountains or relatives, can't happen over Easter this year.”

In New Zealand, police warned people not to drive to their holiday homes over Easter or they would be risking arrest.

“It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading COVID-19, and puts lives at risk,” police said.

Lithuania is restricting public movement and imposing a lockdown on major cities during Easter to prevent the further spread of infection in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Greece also tightened restrictions ahead of next week's Orthodox Easter celebrations, increasing police roadblocks along highways and secondary roads, doubling fines for lockdown violations and banning travel between islands.

Swiss police were seeking to dissuade drivers from heading to the Italian-speaking Ticino region, the only part of Switzerland south of the Alps and one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

Roadblocks were being set up near the northern entrance of the Gotthard tunnel to separate out would-be visitors.

In the Middle East, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested mass gatherings may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs this year from late April through most of May.

Khamenei urged Shiite faithful to pray at home during Ramadan. Shiites typically pray together and communities often share meals, especially during Ramadan.

Iran has reported over 66,000 coronavirus cases and over 4,100 deaths, although experts suspect those numbers under-report the country's outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a U.S. infectious diseases expert, said the Trump administration has been working on plans to eventually reopen the country but added it's not time to scale back social distancing yet.

“Keep your foot on the accelerator because this is what is going to get us through this,” he said.

Fauci said the coronavirus pandemic will demand permanent changes in people's behavior until a vaccine is developed.

He said everyone should be constantly washing their hands and sick children and adults should not go to school or work.

“Don't anybody ever shake hands again,” he said.

“I mean, it sounds crazy, but that's the way it's really got to be until we get to a point where we know the population is protected."

In a potentially worrying development in South Korea, at least 74 people diagnosed as having recovered from the new coronavirus tested positive for a second time after being released from the hospital.

Health authorities were testing their virus and serum samples to figure out whether they could again be infectious to others.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johonson spent a third night in intensive care due to COVID-19 infection.(AP)

