Was in the Peak of My Career when I Got Diagnosed with Cancer: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday recalled his battle with cancer and said that he got diagnosed with the disease when he was in the peak of his career.He also said that he wanted to play more Test cricket for the country.Yuvraj was on an Instagram live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen when he opened up about his battle with cancer.The left-handed Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer after the 2011 World Cup win. "I think it is something that you cannot express in words, unfortunately, the moment came when I was in the peak of my career. We had won the 50-over World Cup, Sourav Ganguly had just retired, I was looking to play Test cricket, and then I got diagnosed with cancer. It was disappointing. But if you look at the good part, I was young, my family had a hard time in dealing with it but my mother was very supportive," Yuvraj told Pietersen."I came back, everyone said I won't make a comeback, but I did. I was very inspired by Lance Armstrong, I am watching the Last Dance on Netflix now, I now think I could have retired for a year then and I could have made a comeback then, but I wanted to play Test cricket. I did not want to be a story of someone who just makes a comeback from cancer," he added.During the chat, both Yuvraj and Pietersen also opened up about their admiration for basketball legend Michael Jordon. The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup2007 and he was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph. (ANI)

