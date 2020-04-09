WCD Ministry Staff Contribute over Rs 1.60 Crore to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Officials of the Women and Child Development Ministry and statutory bodies under it have donated over Rs 1.60 crore to the PM CARES Fund, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Making the announcement, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said the collective resolve of every Indian to fight COVID-19 will ensure victory in this battle.

"I also thank officials of @MinistryWCD & the statutory bodies under the Ministry for donating more than Rs 1.60 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Collective resolve of every Indian to fight COVID-19 will ensure our victory in this battle," Irani said in a tweet .

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name ''PM CARES Fund'' in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi is the chairman of the trust while the defence minister, home minister and finance minister are its members.

