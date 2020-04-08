Wearing Face Mask Made Compulsory in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Wearing facial mask has been made compulsory in Delhi for anyone stepping out of house.Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that that wearing facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially and a decision has been taken to make them mandatory. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)