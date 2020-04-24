Wearing Face Masks at Public Places Compulsory in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 24 (ANI): Goa government on Friday issued an order to make the wearing of face masks compulsorily at all public places, workplaces including on streets, hospitals, and working sites."In Pursuance of clause ix of Regulation 12 and Regulation 14 of the Goa Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, the government of Goa in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, hereby directs that all persons shall wear face cover compulsorily in all public places, workplaces including on streets, hospitals, working sites, etc," the order reads.Any person violating the instructions shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 100. (ANI)

