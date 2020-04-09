Wearing Face Masks Compulsory in Punjab Now: CM Amarinder

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday made wearing face masks for people mandatory in public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made this announcement on his Facebook page.

“Masks are compulsory in Punjab now. Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency/essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need. Let's all stay safe and fight #Covid_19 together,” Singh posted in the evening.

In the past few days, the state has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The total count of confirmed cases in Punjab stood at 130. The COVID-19 related death count was ten while 18 have been discharged from hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government also issued similar orders for people to wear masks while venturing outside while the Rajasthan government made it mandatory to wear face masks in all urban areas and agriculture mandis of the state.

A few days back, the Chandigarh territorial administration had announced that people must wear masks in public places.

