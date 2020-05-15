Welcome Willingness of West Bengal to Accept Returnees from Abroad: MEA

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Welcoming the willingness of West Bengal government to accept returnees from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday requested early confirmation of modalities to be followed upon their arrival at Kolkata airport."Welcome willingness of West Bengal Government to accept returnees from abroad, who are from the state. Request early confirmation of modalities to be followed upon arrival of passengers at Kolkata Airport," said spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava on Friday.Srivastava's remarks come hours after West Bengal's Home Department said that the state government is keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and claimed it has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details, etc., to the centre for special international inbound journeys."GOWB keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details etc to GOI for special international inbound journeys. Letters attached. Bengal awaits flights," tweeted the state's Home Department.As many as 3,700 people from West Bengal have registered with Indian embassies worldwide to return to the state via repatriation flights. The MEA on Thursday had announced that it is ready to facilitate flights if Bengal government announces quarantine facilities for evacuees.India began from May 7 the phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad, due to various lockdown restrictions, under the Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)

