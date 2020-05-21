West Bengal CM Announces Rs 1000 Crore Fund for Restoration Work of Areas Hit by Cyclone Amphan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Rs 1000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected in cyclone Amphan, which has claimed the lives of 72 people so far in the state."Till now, 5 lakh people have been evacuated, 72 people have died and about eight districts have been severely impacted. Rs 1000 crore fund has been created from the state fund though we are already having a shortage of funds. Meanwhile, more migrant labourers have entered the state. It is an extremely challenging situation for us," Banerjee said during a video conference here.While urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state to review the situation, she said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all the necessary help post-cyclone Amphan will be given."Giving further information about the situation, the Chief Minister said, "The situation is not good as there is no electricity, water nor internet in the affected areas. It is a pathetic situation.""Yesterday during the cyclone even the Secretariat was shaking. The window panes were broken as a result of the tremor. I thought that the building would collapse," she said.Speaking on the steps to review the damage in the state, she said, "I will visiting North and South 24 Parganas after the situation gets under control since reaching the affected areas now is difficult. Meanwhile, I have asked police for the drone surveillance of the affected areas."According to officials, the estimated number of human fatalities reported includes 15 from Kolkata, 17 from North 24 Parganas, four from the South 24 Parganas-Sunderban area and 10 from Basirhat, officials said.The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased.Banerjee said "Bengal never loses any fight. I assure them that the government will support them."She also said that as 40 - 50 per cent trees have got uprooted during the cyclone more trees will be planted. (ANI)

