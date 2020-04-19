West Bengal Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Remains at 12

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) At least 24 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.

There were no reports of any death due to the disease during this period with the toll remaining at 12, he said.

Till Sunday, 198 active cases were reported, while 66 patients were discharged after recovery, according to the daily bulletin issued by the department.

In the past 24 hours, 415 samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19, it added.

A total of 276 people in West Bengal have been infected by the deadly virus, though the Union Health Ministry has put the figure at 310.

