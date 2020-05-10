Western Railway Appeals to Migrant Workers to Stay off Railway Tracks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Western Railway (WR) on Sunday appealed to all migrant workers to avoid walking or staying for rest on railway tracks keeping in mind their personal safety."Western Railway appeals to all migrants to have patience and not walk or stay for rest on railway tracks, as it is extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited under the Railways Act. All interested migrant workers may contact the nearest district authorities to apply to board a Shramik Special train, so that they may be sent to the places of their choice," the WR said in a release.The Western Railway said that although regular passenger train services remain suspended, goods trains and Shramik Special trains are running on the tracks."Although regular passenger train services remain suspended due to lockdown, goods trains and parcel special trains continue to run to maintain the supply of essential commodities across the country. Apart from freight trains, Shramik Special trains have also been introduced for stranded migrants and many such trains are being operated over the Western Railway jurisdiction along with other zonal railways," WR said."So far up to May 10, 2020, a total of 191 Shramik Special trains have already been operated by Western Railway and these are to be continued further. Through these 191 Shramik Special trains, more than 2.25 lakh migrants have travelled to their desired destinations," it added. (ANI)

