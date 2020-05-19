WHA Adopts Resolution for Independent Probe into WHO's COVID-19 Response

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], May 19 (ANI): The 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) has unanimously adopted a resolution to conduct an independent probe of WHO's COVID-19 response.Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly adopted a resolution, calling for "a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" at "the earliest appropriate moment" to review experience gained and "lessons learnt" from the WHO-coordinated international health response to Covid-19," CNN reported.The European Union welcomed the adoption of its resolution on COVID-19 response by the World Health Assembly."We welcome the World Health Assembly's adoption by consensus of the resolution initiated by the European Union and its member states on the importance of a collective response to the coronavirus pandemic. The 195 member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have convened at the Assembly in unprecedented times, showing their determination to defeat the virus through collective, global action," said the joint statement by EU Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Stella Kyriakides as cited by Sputnik. (ANI)

