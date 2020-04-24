WHO Launches 'landmark' Collaboration to Develop COVID-19 Drug, Vaccine

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], April 24 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday launched a 'landmark' international collaboration to accelerate the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The new collaboration was launched at a virtual event co-hosted by WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xinhua reported.Ghebreyesus said the UN agency is partnering with groups to accelerate work on drugs and a vaccine for COVID-19"The COVID19 pandemic is an unprecedented global crisis that has been met with an unprecedented global response. Research and development have played a central role," said Ghebreyesus."The world needs these tools and needs them fast," he said in an announcement. "We are facing a common threat, which we can only defeat with a common approach," he addedCOVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and killed at least 1,91,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

