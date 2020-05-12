Wild Bear Attacks One Person in Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): A wild bear attacked a person named Simhadri at Kotha Pithali village under Dannuru Panchayat of Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam district.The family members of Simhadri said that he along with two others had gone to a cashew plantation for work. A wild bear entered the plantation and attacked Simhadri from behind. In the incident, Simhadri's left thigh was severely injured. They then got him admitted to a government hospital at Haripuram.Mallela Tatarao, a villager said, "People are afraid of bear attacks. Five bears are roaming in our vicinity. We return to our homes by 6 pm due to fear. Today morning at 9 am Simhadri was working at the plantation when the bear attacked him. His daughter and son-in-law were in the next plantation. Bears surrounded them too but somehow they managed to escape."Tatarao further said, "The bear menace has been severe for more than two years. On June 10, 2018, the bears killed three and injured nine persons. I am one of those who was injured. Since then, these bears have become a big problem for us. Thre officials are not responding, they are not trying for a permanent remedy. We want the forest department to respond and save us." (ANI)

