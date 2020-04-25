Will Not Issue Hard Copies of Curfew Passes: CMO Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI):The district administration will not issue hard copies of curfew passes to essential services workers involved in COVID-19 duties but would rather issue soft copies via email. "We have received orders to not issue hard-copy of passes. A copy of your photos and documents on the company's letterhead proving a place of occupation can be mailed at cmogbnr@gmail.com. If papers are valid, we'll issue pass and if the documents are invalid, we shall inform the sender," said Deepak Ohri, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer while speaking to ANI. "All doctors, paramedics on COVID-19 duty, and those working in government institutes are allowed to have passes. If their documents meet our parameters, we will issue a pass to them," said the official. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 1,621 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 247 patients have been cured while 25 fatalities have been reported due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

