Will Resume Training of Elite Athletes Once Lockdown is Lifted, Says Rijiju

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday said that the training of elite athletes in the country will start once the lockdown is lifted.He added that all sportspersons and stakeholders should not rush into things as the health of everyone remains the top-most priority."Once the lockdown is lifted, we will resume the training of our elite athletes followed by other SAI Training Centres in a phased manner. I appeal to sportspersons and all stakeholders not to rush because health and safety is our top priority presently.#IndiaFightsCorona," Rijiju tweeted.Earlier, the Sports Minister had announced that training of athletes will begin in a phased manner.To bolster the morale of athletes, Rijiju will be interacting with elite weightlifters housed in SAI's National Center of Excellence in Patiala.The interaction will take place later today and the minister will discuss the training plan with the weightlifters.The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has already formed a six-member committee to devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be implemented in SAI centres for resuming training after the coronavirus-induced lockdown."A committee has been formed to finalise the SOP when the government allows us to start the training. However, I cannot say when the training will resume as of now," a SAI source had told ANI.The six-member committee consists of Rohit Bhardwaj, Secretary, SAI - Chairperson; Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO, TOPS - Member; S. S. Roy, ED (OPS) - Member; S.R Sarla - Member; Col. B.K Nayak - Member and Sachin K. AD, TOPS - Member Secretary.SAI, in a circular issued on May 8, said that the committee shall devise SOP describing protocols and preventive measures to be observed or taken by all stakeholders involved including trainees, coaches, technical, and non-technical support staff, NSFs, administrators, mess and hostel staff, visitors, etc. Also, another committee has been formed to prepare SOP for resuming training in swimming. (ANI)

