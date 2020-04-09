Will Take Strictest Action Against Those Misbehaving with Healthcare Personnel: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The warning comes a day after two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted following rumours that they are "spreading COVID-19" in the Gautam Nagar area.

"The government will not tolerate this. We will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel," the chief minister said at an online briefing.

"People involved in such crimes will not be spared," he added.

Kejriwal said 21 areas had been identified as containment zones in the national capital and people were not being allowed to enter or exit these areas.

According to him, the Delhi government was giving free rations to 71 lakh people in the city.

"We understand that people are facing problems, but measures taken by authorities are necessary to contain coronavirus," the chief minister said.

