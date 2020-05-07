With 15 New Cases, Chandigarh's Corona Count Reaches 135

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 15 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 135, said the Health Department on Thursday.The total number of active COVID-19 patients in the city, who are hospitalised, stands at 113 while the total number of samples tested so far has reached 1,845. Meanwhile, Punjab has reported 1,516 COVID-19 positive cases so far.India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

