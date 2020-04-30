With 1,718 New Cases, India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 33,050

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): As many as 1,718 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 in the country, said the government on Thursday.The total cases are inclusive of 23,651 active cases and 8,324 cured/discharged/migrated ones, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while addressing media persons here.Agarwal said: "A total of 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050."A total of 630 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours.As far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned we have to use RTP-CR test only, Agarwal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)