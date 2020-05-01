With 203 New COVID-19 Cases, Tamil Nadu Tally Now at 2,526

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 203 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's tally to 2,526, state health minister C Vijayabaskar said.According to the state health bulletin there are so far 1,183 active cases in Tamil Nadu.With one more death reported, the state toll tocuhed 28.A 98 year old male from Chennai admitted at a city hospital died due to COVID-19 infection today at 10.20 AM, the bulletin said.With 176 new infections, Chennai had 1,082, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state, it said."The general public is advised to adhere to health advisories and travel advisories issued by the State Government," said the bulletin. (ANI)

